Keb Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Keb Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.5% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622,494 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $202,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,274,000 after acquiring an additional 943,694 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13,709.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 612,689 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares during the period.

Shares of VB traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $196.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,603. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.67. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $229.60.

