Keb Asset Management LLC Invests $1.30 Million in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Keb Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up 0.8% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Keb Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAU. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 50,522.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.75. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,068. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $33.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.83 and a 200 day moving average of $27.53.

