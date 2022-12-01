Keb Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 139 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Keb Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 139 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 134 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,017,378. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,801 shares valued at $20,043,004. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.59.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

