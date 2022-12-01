Keb Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Keb Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,315,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,499,000 after buying an additional 11,699,674 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,814,000 after purchasing an additional 25,636,928 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 21,856,794 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,448,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,703,000 after purchasing an additional 246,504 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.51. The company had a trading volume of 44,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,146,087. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.03. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $81.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

