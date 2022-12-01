Keb Asset Management LLC Sells 589 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Keb Asset Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.6% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,207,000 after buying an additional 20,966 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $169.51. 4,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,168. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $183.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.68.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

