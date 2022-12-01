Keb Asset Management LLC Takes $229,000 Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Keb Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DFAE stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,938. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.36. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $28.31.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.