Keb Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Keb Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.05. 15,265,867 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.14.

