Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.97

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.97 and last traded at $10.97, with a volume of 311 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

Keppel Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93.

About Keppel

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, infrastructure, and investment businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

