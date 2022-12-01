Kestrel Investment Management Corp Acquires New Shares in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 56,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Consensus Cloud Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,334,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $104,765,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $56,532,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $38,562,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $28,250,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Up 4.2 %

Consensus Cloud Solutions Profile

NASDAQ:CCSI traded up 2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting 59.15. The company had a trading volume of 355 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,485. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of 37.75 and a 52-week high of 65.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 53.42 and its 200-day moving average price is 50.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 18.44.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

