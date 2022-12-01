Kestrel Investment Management Corp Has $1.13 Million Position in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp decreased its position in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Civista Bancshares were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 41.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 52,081 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 221.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 74,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 51,461 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 576,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,896,000 after acquiring an additional 46,686 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 176.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 69,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 44,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 509,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after acquiring an additional 41,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIVB. DA Davidson raised their price target on Civista Bancshares to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Civista Bancshares to $25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of Civista Bancshares to $26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Civista Bancshares stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.79. 21 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.74. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $358.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,517.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company engaged in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

