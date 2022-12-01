Kestrel Investment Management Corp Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.29% of Matthews International worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MATW. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Matthews International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Matthews International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,167,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 154,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 15,359 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 520,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,832,000 after buying an additional 10,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

MATW traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,051. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Matthews International Co. has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is presently -28.57%.

In other Matthews International news, CEO Joseph C. Bartolacci sold 10,000 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $301,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 345,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,412,179.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Matthews International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

