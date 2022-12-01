Kestrel Investment Management Corp Has $4.49 Million Holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp cut its stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 148,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. ODP accounts for 2.6% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings in ODP were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ODP by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of ODP during the second quarter worth $119,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ODP by 9.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in ODP by 51.2% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ODP in the first quarter worth about $203,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ODP traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $48.26. The company had a trading volume of 16,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,145. The ODP Co. has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $48.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.36 and its 200-day moving average is $37.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of ODP from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ODP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

