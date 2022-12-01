Kestrel Investment Management Corp Lowers Stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. AXIS Capital accounts for 3.0% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned 0.11% of AXIS Capital worth $5,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.7% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 82,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 59.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 482,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,551,000 after acquiring an additional 180,275 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $805,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 39.2% in the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 6,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 50.5% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AXS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AXIS Capital from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

AXIS Capital Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AXS traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,545. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.75. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $48.32 and a 1-year high of $61.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.16%.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

