Kestrel Investment Management Corp Sells 11,300 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. Avid Technology makes up approximately 3.2% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $5,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 7.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Avid Technology by 2.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Avid Technology by 6.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 29,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Avid Technology

In other Avid Technology news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 29,978 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $836,386.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,388,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVID traded up $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $29.05. 14,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,682. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.28. Avid Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $37.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Avid Technology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Avid Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

