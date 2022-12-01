Kestrel Investment Management Corp Sells 11,300 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 216,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the period. Avid Technology makes up 3.2% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $5,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVID. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,910,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,429,000 after buying an additional 1,330,348 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Avid Technology during the first quarter valued at $20,908,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 739,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,781,000 after buying an additional 305,963 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,512,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,206,000 after buying an additional 305,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 190.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after buying an additional 240,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 29,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $836,386.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 193,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,388,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVID shares. StockNews.com lowered Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Avid Technology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Shares of AVID traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.05. 14,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,682. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.28. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $37.31.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

