Kestrel Investment Management Corp Sells 9,700 Shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp cut its stake in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Civista Bancshares were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 21,642 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 6.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 2.0% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 74,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 33.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $264,000. 52.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CIVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Civista Bancshares to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Civista Bancshares to $25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of Civista Bancshares to $26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Civista Bancshares Trading Down 0.3 %

Civista Bancshares Dividend Announcement

CIVB stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.79. The company had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $358.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average of $21.74. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $25.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Insider Activity at Civista Bancshares

In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,517.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Civista Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company engaged in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.