Kestrel Investment Management Corp Takes Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 209,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,000. Adtalem Global Education comprises about 4.3% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned about 0.46% of Adtalem Global Education at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. GHE LLC bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 210.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 30,564 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $1,319,447.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 319,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,813,277.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lyle Logan sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $99,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,379.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 30,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $1,319,447.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 319,974 shares in the company, valued at $13,813,277.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATGE traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.40. 2,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,870. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.41. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $44.40.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $354.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.41 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 26.01%. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Adtalem Global Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

