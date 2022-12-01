Key Square Capital Management LLC Acquires 68,622 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Key Square Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,422 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,622 shares during the period. Fluor comprises 5.3% of Key Square Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Key Square Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of Fluor worth $10,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,114,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,043 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 593.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,742,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,987 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,868,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,943,000 after acquiring an additional 571,316 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLR stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.41. 9,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,520. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -71.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.41. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $34.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.41). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

FLR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.29.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

