Key Square Capital Management LLC Makes New $6.28 Million Investment in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 135,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,278,000. Olin comprises about 3.3% of Key Square Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Olin by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,542,000 after acquiring an additional 493,052 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,796,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $825,827,000 after buying an additional 472,527 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,346,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $340,017,000 after buying an additional 58,801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,581,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,812,000 after buying an additional 31,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,404,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $177,995,000 after buying an additional 188,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Olin in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Olin to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Olin from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Olin from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Olin from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.09.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

OLN stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.93. 13,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,933. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.06. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $67.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is 8.59%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

