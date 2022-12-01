KeyCorp Weighs in on American Assets Trust, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AAT)

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of American Assets Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 29th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.38 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.36. The consensus estimate for American Assets Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Assets Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Assets Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $29.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. American Assets Trust has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $39.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.28%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $284,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,892,855 shares in the company, valued at $196,377,438.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 87,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,356,874.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,942,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,387,656.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $284,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,892,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,377,438.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 177,324 shares of company stock worth $4,868,975. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 49.3% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 29.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

