Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2,458.01

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,458.01 ($29.41) and traded as high as GBX 2,914 ($34.86). Keywords Studios shares last traded at GBX 2,890 ($34.57), with a volume of 178,270 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KWS shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,450 ($41.27) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($38.28) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,470.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,395.55. The company has a market capitalization of £2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 5,784.31.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a GBX 0.77 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Keywords Studios’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.93%.

In other Keywords Studios news, insider Jon Hauck sold 31,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,420 ($28.95), for a total transaction of £758,573.20 ($907,492.76).

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

