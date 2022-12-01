Kiltearn Partners LLP Boosts Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,984,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Vontier accounts for about 2.4% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned about 1.26% of Vontier worth $45,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vontier by 5.7% during the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 38.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 256.3% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 0.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 89,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vontier by 107.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mark D. Morelli bought 2,000 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,034,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen acquired 1,500 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,276.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Morelli acquired 2,000 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $34,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,034,706.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vontier Stock Performance

Vontier Dividend Announcement

VNT stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.44. The stock had a trading volume of 28,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,345. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.95. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $32.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VNT. Wolfe Research cut Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Vontier from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vontier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

Vontier Profile

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Articles

