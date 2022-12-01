Kiltearn Partners LLP Decreases Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Kiltearn Partners LLP trimmed its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,637,994 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 39,473 shares during the period. eBay makes up approximately 3.6% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings in eBay were worth $68,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in eBay by 12.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 389,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $22,587,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in eBay by 9.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 62,092 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in eBay by 19.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 105,382 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 17,139 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in eBay by 21.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 157,069 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 27,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its position in eBay by 43.4% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,616 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of eBay stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.28. 92,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,732,058. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -417.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $72.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 0.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $420,993.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,581 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of eBay from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

