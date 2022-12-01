Kiltearn Partners LLP Sells 11,400 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Kiltearn Partners LLP lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 3.1% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned 0.05% of Lockheed Martin worth $58,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 223.5% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $464.83.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $482.62. The stock had a trading volume of 15,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,051. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $328.20 and a 52-week high of $494.66. The firm has a market cap of $126.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $446.63 and a 200 day moving average of $431.64.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.42%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

