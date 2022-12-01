KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 403.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of KLA to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.28.

Shares of KLAC traded down $4.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $388.62. The company had a trading volume of 8,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,661. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The stock has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.49%.

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

