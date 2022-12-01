KonPay (KON) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $105.92 Million

KonPay (KON) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 30th. One KonPay token can now be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges. KonPay has a market capitalization of $105.92 million and $245,094.27 worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KonPay has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KonPay Profile

KonPay launched on June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. KonPay’s official website is konpay.io.

KonPay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KonPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KonPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

