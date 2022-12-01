KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.49

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.49 and traded as low as C$10.10. KP Tissue shares last traded at C$10.10, with a volume of 8,051 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KPT. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, October 14th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

KP Tissue Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$96.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$10.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.48.

KP Tissue Dividend Announcement

KP Tissue Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 654.55%.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

