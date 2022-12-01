Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Acquired by Managed Asset Portfolios LLC

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,157,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,219 shares during the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions makes up 2.6% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC owned about 0.92% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $16,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,366,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,794,000 after buying an additional 118,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,572,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,054,000 after purchasing an additional 294,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 25.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,561,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,464 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,666,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,773,000 after purchasing an additional 237,758 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,664,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,068,000 after buying an additional 235,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KTOS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Noble Financial dropped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ KTOS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.57. The company had a trading volume of 22,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,244. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average is $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.67 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, Director Samuel N. Liberatore sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $84,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,231.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.