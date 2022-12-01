Kroger (NYSE:KR) Releases Earnings Results

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07, RTT News reports. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Kroger updated its FY23 guidance to $4.05-4.15 EPS.
Shares of KR opened at $49.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72. Kroger has a 1 year low of $40.18 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.72.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 31.61%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KR. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Kroger by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Kroger by 49.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Kroger by 24.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.
The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
