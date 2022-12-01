Kroger (NYSE:KR) Releases Earnings Results

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07, RTT News reports. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Kroger updated its FY23 guidance to $4.05-4.15 EPS.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR opened at $49.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72. Kroger has a 1 year low of $40.18 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.72.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kroger

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Kroger to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Kroger from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KR. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Kroger by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Kroger by 49.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Kroger by 24.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

