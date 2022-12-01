Kurt A. Gustafson Buys 10,000 Shares of OmniAb Inc (NASDAQ:OABI) Stock

OmniAb Inc (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Rating) CFO Kurt A. Gustafson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $28,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,874.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

OmniAb Price Performance

OABI stock opened at $3.54 on Thursday. OmniAb Inc has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OABI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on OmniAb in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on OmniAb in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

OmniAb Company Profile

Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II entered in definitive merger agreement with Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

