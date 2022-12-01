Kyle Loades Buys 65,130 Shares of AMA Group Limited (ASX:AMA) Stock

AMA Group Limited (ASX:AMA – Get Rating) insider Kyle Loades bought 65,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.23 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$14,979.90 ($9,986.60).

Kyle Loades also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 24th, Kyle Loades purchased 47,524 shares of AMA Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$9,980.04 ($6,653.36).

On Monday, October 17th, Kyle Loades acquired 46,418 shares of AMA Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,979.87 ($6,653.25).

AMA Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AMA Group Company Profile

AMA Group Limited operates and develops complementary businesses in the automotive aftercare market in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Vehicle Collision Repairs, Heavy Motors, and Supply. The company offers rapid repairs of cars; specialized facilities for all commercial vehicle repairs; and recycled and new automotive parts and accessory solutions to panel repair sites, wholesale, and retail.

Further Reading

