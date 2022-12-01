Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Short Interest Down 98.1% in November

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the October 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Kyocera Stock Performance

KYOCY traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $50.78. 68,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,120. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.15. Kyocera has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.44.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The company offers fine ceramic components; automotive components; optical components; and inorganic and organic ceramic packages, and boards for use in industrial machinery, general industrial, smartphones and communication infrastructures, and automotive-related markets.

