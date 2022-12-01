Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Short Interest Down 98.1% in November

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the October 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Kyocera Stock Performance
KYOCY traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $50.78. 68,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,120. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.15. Kyocera has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.44.
About Kyocera
