La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Shares Down 4.6%

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.93 and last traded at $25.99. 1,160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 293,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.23.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.51. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LZB. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 90,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 248,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

