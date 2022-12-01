La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Shares Down 4.6%

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.93 and last traded at $25.99. 1,160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 293,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.23.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.
La-Z-Boy Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.51. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
La-Z-Boy Company Profile
La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on La-Z-Boy (LZB)
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.