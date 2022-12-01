Lakeside Advisors INC. Boosts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Lakeside Advisors INC. raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,610 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. FedEx makes up 0.7% of Lakeside Advisors INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in FedEx by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,635,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of FedEx by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in FedEx by 5,110.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 62,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $14,116,000 after purchasing an additional 61,069 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX traded down $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $180.91. 44,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,452,566. The firm has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $266.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.01 and its 200 day moving average is $198.83.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 33.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Monday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.04.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.