Lakeside Advisors INC. Grows Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Lakeside Advisors INC. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington accounts for about 3.1% of Lakeside Advisors INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 62.8% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $1,304,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,014.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $1,304,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,014.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $188,664.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,336. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.12. The stock had a trading volume of 13,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,839. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.90. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.08 and a twelve month high of $137.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.62. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.