Lakeside Advisors INC. Increases Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Lakeside Advisors INC. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 360.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 131.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 11,935 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth $480,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 18,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.46. The stock had a trading volume of 23,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $91.51 and a 52-week high of $124.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.28 and its 200 day moving average is $108.42. The firm has a market cap of $283.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $717.14.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

