Lancashire (LON:LRE) Sets New 12-Month High at $610.00

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 610 ($7.30) and last traded at GBX 604 ($7.23), with a volume of 358469 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 593.50 ($7.10).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LRE shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.58) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lancashire from GBX 640 ($7.66) to GBX 675 ($8.08) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lancashire from GBX 550 ($6.58) to GBX 660 ($7.90) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Lancashire from GBX 630 ($7.54) to GBX 645 ($7.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 592.80 ($7.09).

Lancashire Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a PE ratio of -28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 530.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 468.15.

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

