Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. Makes New $232,000 Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.2% of Lanham O Dell & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $4,737,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,848,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 128.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.6 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $2.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $167.47. 267,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,275,197. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.56. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.