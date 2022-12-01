Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Short Interest Update

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 71.8% from the October 31st total of 3,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 23.3% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,969,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,900,000 after purchasing an additional 749,728 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 1.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,742,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,365 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 420.4% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,622,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,500 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 59.7% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,160,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,431,000 after acquiring an additional 807,436 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 4.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,133,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,911,000 after acquiring an additional 93,820 shares during the period. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LGAC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.03. 54,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,484. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.