Leading Edge Materials (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Shares Down 2.2%

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF – Get Rating) shares were down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 33,919 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 60,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Leading Edge Materials Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17.

About Leading Edge Materials

(Get Rating)

Leading Edge Materials Corp. explores for and develops a portfolio of raw material projects in Europe. The company primarily explores for graphite, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and rare earth elements. It holds a 100% interest in the Woxna graphite project that includes four concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg located in Gavleborg County, central Sweden.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leading Edge Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leading Edge Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.