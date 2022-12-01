Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,269 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Fubon Bank raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.04.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

Starbucks Trading Up 0.1 %

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,044,519. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.37.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.18%.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

