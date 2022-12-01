Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $283,000 Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA trimmed its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $107,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,491,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,090,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,735 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,391,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,497,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,801 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 13,021.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,112,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 98.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,502,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,618,000 after purchasing an additional 746,502 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.55.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

SPG traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.27. 25,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $165.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.86%.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

