Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 227 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA reduced its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Equinix were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Equinix by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,377,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,988,106,000 after buying an additional 430,704 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 16.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,709,000 after buying an additional 250,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,930,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,848,034,000 after buying an additional 228,639 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 180.6% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 261,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,811,000 after purchasing an additional 168,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Equinix by 36.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 626,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,298,000 after acquiring an additional 167,460 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Equinix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $751.18.

Equinix Stock Up 1.5 %

Equinix Announces Dividend

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $10.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $700.82. 9,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,364. The company has a market cap of $64.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.53. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $853.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $588.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $636.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 162.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total value of $32,934.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,709,532.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total transaction of $32,934.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,709,532.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 492 shares of company stock worth $313,723 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.