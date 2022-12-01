Lee Russell Curran Sells 6,035 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 6,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.92, for a total transaction of C$90,042.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 340,387 shares in the company, valued at C$5,078,574.04.

Lee Russell Curran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 19th, Lee Russell Curran sold 6,349 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.04, for a total transaction of C$76,441.96.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of PEY stock traded up C$0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$15.00. 1,556,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,059. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12-month low of C$8.44 and a 12-month high of C$17.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

PEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. CIBC reduced their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.25 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

