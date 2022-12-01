Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Acquires 1,054 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated makes up 0.8% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 859.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 22,140 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 146.8% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $372,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,152 shares of company stock valued at $942,632. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE MKC traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.93. 11,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,167. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.52. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.