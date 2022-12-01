Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Buys 415 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 129,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.58. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,573. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.42. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.51.

