Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 1.0% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $600,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.1% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 59,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.56.
AbbVie Stock Performance
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 75.30%.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
