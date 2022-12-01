Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 450.9% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth $65,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Stock Down 0.1 %

A. O. Smith stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.69. 11,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $86.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.74.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.