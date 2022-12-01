Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Has $9.57 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $64,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $203.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,529,308. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.17 and a 200 day moving average of $196.23. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

