Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Purchases 413 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after buying an additional 16,908 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 19.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 466,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,469,000 after acquiring an additional 77,426 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW stock traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $251.88. The stock had a trading volume of 12,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $354.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.92.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.22.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.